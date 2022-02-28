Eliza J. Harrison
LONGS-A funeral service for Eliza J. Harrison, 82, will be held March 2 at noon in St. John AME Church in Longs with the Rev. Gwen Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow in the Abigail Cemetery in Longs.
Mrs. Harrison passed away Feb. 24.
Born in Horry County, she a daughter of the late Rev. Eddie Richardson Sr. and the late Henrietta Bellamy Richardson. She was a faithful member of St. John AME Church until her health began to fail.
Mrs. Harrison also loved to sing and give God praise in various churches throughout her community. She was known for one of her favorite songs, He Didn’t Have To Do It, But He Did. She was a family caregiver who took great care of her brother and parents and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Harrison worked at the K&W Cafeteria on 79th Avenue in Myrtle Beach for more than thirty years and also worked with Horry’s Restaurant and Steven’s Oyster Roast for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one son, Anthony “Tim” Richardson; one granddaughter, LaShae Rowell; one son-in-law, Stephen Williams Jr.; one sister, Martha Ellen Gore; and one brother, Nelson Richardson.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Harrison Jr. of Longs; two daughters, Marsha Edge (Dennis) of Louisville, Ky., and Tammy Williams of Conway; two sons, Charles E. Richardson (Graceann) of Durham, N.C., and Tracy Richardson of Longs; one adopted son, Melvin Mack (Diane) of Tabor City, N.C.; one adopted daughter, Annie Mae Bellamy of Wampee; two brothers, Jonathan Richardson of Holly Hill and Eddie Richardson Jr. of Durham, N.C.; two sisters, Jenny Richardson of Longs and Rowena Flagler (Jackie) of Durham, N.C.; one daughter-in-law, Lizzie Richardson of Longs; one brother-in-law, Leonard Gore Sr. of Little River; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
