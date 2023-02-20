Elisabeth L. Taylor
Elisabeth L. Taylor, 93, better known as, “Betty,” passed away peacefully Feb. 20.
Born Oct. 30, 1929 in Washington, D.C., Betty was one of six children, born to the late Ernest Bradley Hancock and Minnie Poore Hancock Lumsden.
Betty is survived by her loving son, Rick Taylor and his wife Ann Taylor; grandsons, Alan and Mike; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Dwight Lumsden; and many friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Heyer; and brothers, Billy and Donald Lumsden; and Ernest Bradly Hancock Jr.
A Celebration of Ms. Betty’s life will be held privately.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Betty’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at, www.alz.org
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at: www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services at (843) 651-1440 is honored to assist the family.
