Elfriede Herman Causey
A memorial service for Elfriede Herman Causey, 82, will be held July 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dean Conner officiating.
Mrs. Causey passed away at her residence July 2, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Causey was the widow of Clarence Causey.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by one son, David Causey.
Mrs. Elfriede was a loving mother and grandmother, who attended Salem Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Melanie Rinda; three grandchildren, Ashlee Rinda, Mathew Rinda and James Major.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
