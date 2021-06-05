Elena Motley
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Elena Motley, 50, will be held June 9 at 11 a.m. in Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach.
Born July 16,1970 in Russia, she was the daughter of her loving parents Nikolay and Galina Ilina.
Elena passed away from a lengthy illness at her residence on June 2. Now she is at peace and resting in the arms of her Heavenly Father.
Elena loved her whole family and all her friends. She especially liked gardening, dancing and running on the beach. She was a dedicated and loving mother, wife, friend and cosmetic artist who had an infectious smile.
Elena is survived by her husband, David Motley; and daughter, Liliana Motley; both parents, and many extended family members. A reception will be held at the church after Elena is laid to rest.
The family of the late Elena Motley wishes to express its sincere appreciation for all the prayers, visits and all the acts of kindness shown during her lengthy illness and finally death.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
