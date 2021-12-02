Elena Johnson Hendrix

WEST COLUMBIA-Funeral services for Elena Johnson Hendrix, 79, will be held Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Perry Jones officiating. Committal services will be private.

Mrs. Hendrix passed away Nov. 22.

Born May 28, 1942 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Hicks Lacy Johnson and the late Minnie Graham Johnson. Mrs. Hendrix worked in accounting and bookkeeping until her retirement and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughters, Shawn De’Lace Hendrix and Teena Hart, whom she raised as a daughter, Teena’s husband Jody and their son Dalton; stepson, Joel Hendrix Jr.; grandson, Brandon Adolphus Samuel Hendrix; and sister-in-law, Pierrene “Pi” Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hendrix was predeceased by her husband, Joel Adolphus Hendrix; son, Brunson Wallace Hendrix III; and daughter, Rhonda Renee Sharpe.

Visitation will be held Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.

Please sign Mrs. Hendrix’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.