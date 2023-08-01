Eleanor Catherine Conmy
Eleanor Catherine Conmy, 91, passed away July 22 at Prince George Healthcare in Georgetown.
Ms. Eleanor was a U.S. Marine for four years. After that she went to school and became a nurse.
Ms. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Conmy; her daughters, Heleane Terese Conmy-Zimmermann and Jennifer A. Rattray; and her son, Edwin S. Conmy.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Eugene Conmy II; her two stepdaughters, Cindy Brandit and Mary Keese, along with a host of friends.
Eleanor loved life and believed her purpose in this world was to become a nurse and take care of the ones who needed her most. She will be missed.
Semper Fi!!!
Family and friends gathered July 27 at Lewis Crematory Chapel with full military honors and nurses honor guard with public viewing.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
