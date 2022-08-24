Eldridge R. Inman
Funeral services for Eldridge R. Inman, 88, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 22.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Robert and Lumina Inman. He graduated from Conway High School in 1951, attended Campbell University for two years, transferred to the University of South Carolina and graduated with a law degree in 1957.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country for three years. He started practicing law in Conway in 1960 and continued practicing for more than fifty years.
Mr. Inman loved counseling all the many clients he served over the years. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed bowling and walking. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Conway and was a humble, good man who was loved by all. Mr. Inman will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and brother.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nell L. Inman of Conway; one daughter, Iris Inman Fowler (John) of Conway; one son, Ray Inman (Jennifer) of Conway; two stepgrandchildren, Gretchen Fowler (Tony) of Mooresville, N.C., and Michelle Sota (Ben) of Myrtle Beach; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Alexis Dixon and Lance Dixon, both of Myrtle Beach; and one brother, Waldo D. Inman (Barbara) of High Point, N.C.
The family will receive friends 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Aug. 24 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
The family requests that any memorials be made to a charity of one’s choice.
