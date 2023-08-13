Eldon Martin
Graveside services for Eldon Martin, 92, will be held Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m. in Rehobeth Community Church Graveyard with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating.
Mr. Martin, of Galivants Ferry, passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of 67 years to the late Jessie Lou Sarvis Martin and the son of the late Daniel Monroe and Ruth Grainger Martin.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Dale Martin, Roston Martin and Aaron Martin; two sisters, Lavenia Huggins and Adanell Morgan: and one son-in-law, Henry Flowers.
Mr. Eldon was a lifelong member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. His hobbies were working on his farm, farming cattle, hogs and crops. Surviving Mr. Eldon is one son, Barry Martin (Karen); two daughters, Sharon Martin Flowers and June Lambert; seven grandchildren, Daron Lambert, Ryan Lambert (Becky), Drew Martin (Tiffany), Trent Martin (Ally), Brett Martin (Cassie), Cameron Flowers (Heather), and Landon Flowers (Elizabeth); and nine great-grandchildren, Dylan Lambert, Noah Lambert, John Ryan Lambert, Madelyn Martin, Evan Martin, Nolan Martin, Doc Martin, Gunner Martin and Nora Flowers; and one brother, Windell Martin.
Visitation will be held Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at Gethsemane Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to Mr. Eldon’s granddaughter-in-law, Becky Lambert, for the care she has given him over the past four years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Mr. Martin to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4461 Nichols Hwy, Galivants Ferry 29544.
Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com The Eldon family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.