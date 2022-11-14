Eldon Marion Graham
LORIS-Services for Eldon Marion Graham, 89, will be held Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Meadow with Dr. Perry Jones officiating.
Mr. Graham went home to be with the Lord Nov. 12 in the comfort of his home.
Born May 10, 1933 in Loris, he was predeceased by his parents, Sumpter and Lola Graham; seven brothers, Herman, Braxton, Austin, Walin, Adolphus, Dale and Eugene; and two sisters, Ruby and Eunice.
Mr. Eldon was a member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran having served in Korea.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lillie Graham; children, Sharon Arnwine, Darryl Graham (Patty) and Sean Graham (Charleigh); 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the cancer research society www.donate3.cancer.org.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
