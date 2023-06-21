Elden Lavern Long
MYRTLE BEACH- Funeral services for Elden Lavern Long, 63, will be June 22 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dennis Williams officiating. Committal services will be held in Hardee Cemetery.
Mr. Long passed away June 19 at MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center.
Born Aug. 19, 1959 in Thomasville, NC, he was the son of the late Thurmon Boyd Long Sr., and the late Gracie Duncan Long. Mr. Long worked as an automotive mechanic and was a Baptist who loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Survivors include his son, Christopher Long (Vickie); five grandchildren, Landon, Chase, Leo, Gracie and Grayson; brother, Bunk Long (Donna); five sisters, Marie Staton (Joe), Janet Blalock (Randall), Cindy Martin (Jeff), Robin Foglesonger (John) and Jackie Long.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Long was predeceased by six siblings, Willard Long, Elvin Long, James Long, Wayne Dorman, Margie Stevens and Jean Howard.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services at Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Those who wish may make memorials to American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Please sign Mr. Long’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
