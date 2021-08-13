Edwardine Jollie Piver
Funeral services for Edwardine Jollie Piver, 90, were held July 31 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Doug Smith officiating and guest speaker Keith Floyd.
Mrs. Piver passed away July 28 surrounded by her loving family.
Born July 3, 1931 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Fernie Oscar and Dula Estelle Lee Harris. Mrs. Piver was a member of North Conway Baptist Church, where she served in the Gideon Auxillary for Ladies. She was a retired sales associate from Peebles. Mrs. Piver loved her family dearly. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Piver was predeceased by two husbands, Hoyt Piver of 10 Years and Joe Billy Jollie of 48 years.
Surviving are her children, Wayne Jollie (Chrisie) of Myrtle Beach and Billie Ann Hallman (Red) of Conway; three grandchildren, Allan Jollie, Amy Price (David) and Sarah Hughes (Brian); five great-grandchildren, Dylan Jollie, Christian Price, Maddox Hughes, Ryan Price and Skylar Hughes; brother, Levon Harris, (Sherrill), stepchildren, Swain Piver (Patricia), Blake Piver (Beth), Reta Cribb (Larry) of Conway and Naoma Floyd (Keith) of Florence and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Tracy, Kim and Tonya from Crescent Hospice and her personal caregivers, Lauren, Sherrill and Betty for the great care they gave their mother.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526 or Crescent Hospice, 1516 E. Highway 501, Unit 101 Conway, SC 29526
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
