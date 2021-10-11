Edward Vincent Whalen Jr.

A funeral mass for Edward Vincent Whalen Jr., 83, was held Monday in St. Andrew Catholic Church with inurnment in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Whalen passed away Oct. 3 at his residence.

Born May 19, 1938 in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward Vincent Whalen Sr. and Minetta Francis Whalen.

Mr. Whalen was a retired New York State Trooper. He was an avid outdoorsman, having loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed being on the sailboat, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. Mr. Whalen was a member of the Masonic Lodge and served as a volunteer at Conway Medical Center.

Along with his parents, Mr. Whalen was predeceased by a sister, Adele McGann.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Whalen; two sons, Timothy Whalen and Matthew Whalen (Elisabeth); five grandchildren, Meaghan Whalen, Caitlin Whalen, Connor Whalen, Madison Whalen and Reilly Whalen; and a brother, William Whalen (Lorraine).

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.