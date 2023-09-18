Edward Robert Tejeiro
GALIVANTS FERRY-Edward Robert Tejeiro, 80, passed away Sept. 17 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 12, 1943 in Brookline, Mass., he was a son of the late Jose and Candita Blanco Tejeiro.
Mr. Tejeiro was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and friend. He enjoyed doing many things in the community to serve those around him. He was the director of emergency management in Uxbridge, Mass., and proudly served in the Vietnam War during his time in the US Marines.
Mr. Tejeiro enjoyed shooting his guns. He was an NRA range safety officer and a ham radio operator where he loved being able to talk to people around the world.
Mr. Tejeiro is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Lynne Barber-Tejeiro; son, Michael Simcic (Tiffany); a brother, Richard Tejeiro; two sisters, Esther Demeo and Rita Sands; two grandchildren, Christopher Simcic and Braden Simcic (Chloe) and many other family and friends who will miss him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will be in Florence National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N. Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N. Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
