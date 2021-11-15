Edward Raymond Hunt
Edward Raymond Hunt, 43, passed away Nov. 14 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 4, 1978 in Newark, N.Y., a son of Rose A. Koseski Hunt and the late Edward William Hunt.
Edward enjoyed fishing and motorcycles.
Mr. Hunt is survived by his daughter, Rose Bud Lovejoy; siblings, April Dawn Hunt, Wendy Ann Longyear and Jamie Jennifer Hunt, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
