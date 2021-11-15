Edward Raymond Hunt

Edward Raymond Hunt, 43, passed away Nov. 14 at his residence.

He was born Nov. 4, 1978 in Newark, N.Y., a son of Rose A. Koseski Hunt and the late Edward William Hunt.

Edward enjoyed fishing and motorcycles.

Mr. Hunt is survived by his daughter, Rose Bud Lovejoy; siblings, April Dawn Hunt, Wendy Ann Longyear and Jamie Jennifer Hunt, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

No services are planned at this time.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.