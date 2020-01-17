MYRTLE BEACH—Edward L. Williams, also known by many as “Ed,” husband of Sherylon Williams, son of Mary F. Williams and the late Rubin Williams, was born Dec. 17, 1952, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Ed was a 1971 graduate of Amos P. Godby High School where he was an All Big-Bend football player and active in several student activities.
Following high school, Ed enlisted in the military as a member of the United States Army where he served two tours of duty including Desert Storm and later assisted as an Army reservist for several years thereafter.
Ed was committed to serving others and touched many lives in the Myrtle Beach and surrounding communities. He was a volunteer of youth sports where he coached football and basketball and was a football game official.
Ed’s servant leadership included serving as a member of the board of directors for the Street Reach Mission and interim director for a brief period.
Ed owned a small painting business (Williams Painting) where he painted many residential homes and businesses in the community.
On Jan. 9, Ed went home to be with his lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He departed this life with great strength, courage, determination and dignity.
Left to cherish his loving memories are his wife of 22 years, Sherylon Williams; mother Mary F. Williams, daughters Jessina Graves, Stacey and Stephanie Williams; sons Jovan and Maurice Williams and Demil Thomas. These children have given Ed a host of grandchildren and great grands.
Siblings include sisters Deborah Montgomery (Victor) and Carmelita Williams; brothers Leonard Barnes Sr. (Doretha), Jerry Williams (Elnora) and Michael Williams; uncles and aunts, and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Beach Church, 557 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement.
Your thoughtfulness has meant so much to us. May God bless each of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.