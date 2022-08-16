Edward J. “Eddy” Ahne
Edward J. “Eddy” Ahne, 65, entered into eternal rest Aug. 7.
Born Dec. 28, 1956 In Bronx N.Y, he was a son of Edwin Ahne and Henrietta J. Ferger.
Eddy was the only boy amongst his five sisters. He was predeceased by two of his sisters, Gail Kelly (Vincent) and Claire Reiling.
Surviving are his sisters, Diana Tomlinson (Thomas) of Hampstead N.C., and Patrica Barbarie (Donald) of Porter Ranch Calif., and Donna Byrum-Reiling of Corona, Calif.
Eddy also has a daughter from his first marriage, Lindsey Ahne of California, and is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends on whom Eddy left a loving footprint.
Eddy attended elementary school in the Bronx N.Y. He then moved to Mahopac, N.Y., where he went to high school. After high school Eddy moved to Northridge, Calif., to be closer to his sister Patricia and brother-in-law Donald, whom he thought of like a father.
This is where he developed his love of sports and his strong work ethic. As a young man he worked in a camera store where he developed film into canvas pictures. He went on to buy his own business, Camp'sfood truck where he sold meat to groceries stores. Eddy sold his business and moved to Las Vegas where he became a truck driver for U.S. Foods and was in the truck drivers’ union.
While in Las Vegas, Eddy met the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) Eckler. They were married Feb. 29, 2008.
Eddy had a passion for fishing and the Atlantic Ocean was calling him, so he and Becky made their way across the country to Conway. Eddy had a passion for all sports. As a young man he coached a JV football team. He also enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed watching all of his favorite teams, The NY Yankees, The Las Vegas Golden Knights and The Raiders. He also enjoyed watching Nascar and golf.
Eddy had an easygoing, sweet personality and was admired by all who knew him. He fought a courageous seven-year battle with cancer and did it with the utmost dignity. He never complained and always had a hug or kind word for all who knew him. It was a great honor to be loved by this beautiful human.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach served the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
