Edward Carrol Benton
Funeral services for Edward Carrol Benton, 81, will be held Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. in Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Denis McCorry, the Rev. Robbin King and the Rev. Sammy Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Benton passed away Aug. 3.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Edward Carwell Benton and the late Beadie Rogers Lupo Benton.
He served honorably in the US Army, stationed in Korea for 13 months. Mr. Benton was an avid bird hunter and especially enjoyed pheasant hunting. He also enjoyed woodworking, electrical work and helping people in need. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Benton was predeceased by a son, Darren Benton; and a brother, Kenneth Benton.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Yvonne Benton of the home; one son, Roy Benton (Allyson) of Aiken; six grandchildren, Layla, Liston, Liam and Luke Benton of Aiken, Brittney Husband (C.J.) and Ben Leonard (Toineeta) of Travelers Rest; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Trenton Husband and David Leonard; and one brother, Douglas Benton (Joyce) of Conway.
The family will receive friends Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 2710 Highway 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
