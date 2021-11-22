Edna Marie Herring Morton

Funeral services for Edna Marie Herring Morton, 89, will be held Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. in Grand Strand Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Young officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Morton passed away Nov. 20 at her residence with her loved ones by her side.

Born Sept. 11, 1932 in Fair Bluff, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Simon Sutton Herring and Patty Connor Herring.

Mrs. Morton was a member of Grand Strand Baptist Church, where she loved serving the Lord. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Morton is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Bernard Morton; one son, James “Jamie” Morton II (Gail); one daughter, Jana Wright; two grandchildren, James ”Jay” Morton III and Eric T. Morton, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.