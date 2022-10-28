Edna Earle Clark
Funeral services for Edna Earle Clark, 90, will be held Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. in Berea Baptist Church with Steve Allen and Billy Wayne Hardwick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Clark, widow of John Clark Sr., passed away Oct. 26 in Oak Leaf Village of Lexington.
Born Aug. 19, 1932, she was a daughter of the late French and Pearl Tyler Barnhill. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by two brothers, Archie and Aubrey Barnhill.
Mrs. Clark is survived by one son, John Clark Jr. and his wife Terri of Lexington; two grandchildren, Ryan Clark and Amanda Clark Price and her husband Adam; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Collin Price; one brother, Kennie Barnhill; and one sister, Irma Pearl Griffith.
Visitation will be held Oct. 29 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank everyone at Oak Leaf Village for their loving care. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 358-5800.
