Edna Earle Booth
Funeral services for Edna Earle Booth will be held June 18 at 2 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel officiated by the Rev. Bruce Davenport and the Rev. Garrett Gasque. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Booth, wife of H. Lundy Booth, passed away peacefully at her home June 16.
Born in Whiteville, NC, Mrs. Booth was the daughter of the late Grover Calhoun Martin and the late Isla Margaret Cribb. She worked as a hair stylist and was a member of Langston Baptist Church. Mrs. Booth’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Her brothers, John Martin and William “Bill” Martin, and her sister, Minnie Shelley, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, H. Lundy Booth; her children, William “Ken” Richardson and wife Donna, Wayne Richardson and wife Mona and Toni Gore and husband David; her grandchildren, Jason Richardson, Christi Hucks and husband Robert, Shane Floyd and wife Rebecca, Staci Floyd, Toni Richardson, Patrick Richardson, Jonathan Gore and wife Susan, and Lauren Gore; her great-grandchildren, Riles Hucks, Winston Hucks, Taylor Squires, Harper Floyd, Hudson Floyd, Weston Warren and Nolan Gore; and her sister-in-law, Lydia Martin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home June 17 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Langston Baptist Church Building Fund, 763 SC-905, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
