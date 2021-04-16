Edna Marie Britt
A graveside service for Edna Marie Britt, 70, will be held April 17 at 2:30 p.m. in Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis McCord officiating.
Mrs. Britt passed away April 14 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Dec. 2, 1950, in Stedman, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Herbert L. and Alberta Ivy Hardee Cox.
She was also predeceased by her sister, Annette C. Chestnut; and a nephew, Darren Benton.
The Hickory Grove Baptist Church member was an avid outdoors person, who loved fishing, eating crab legs, painting and crafting. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Mrs. Britt is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years, Charles E. Britt; children, Zerretta McAdams (William), Yvette Grace (Roy), Saletta Lee, Jennifer Hawie (Kevin) and Christopher Britt (Mary Jane); siblings, Edward Cox (Frances), Earl Cox (Gloria), Yvonne Benton (Carroll), Gwen Sawyer (Billy Joe) and Wanda Shannon (Roger); eight grandchildren, William McAdams II (Hannah), Seth Eckert, Ian Eckert, Lindsey Grace, Michael Grace, Nathan Britt, Hunter Hawie and Harper Hawie; two great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services April 17 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
