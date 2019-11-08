MYRTLE BEACH—Edmund “Mr. Ed” J. Brown, 71, died Oct. 29.
Born Feb. 4, 1948, he was a son of the late John J. and Dorothy (Mullen) O’Connell.
Survivors include wife Irene; son Michael (Krissy) O’Connell; daughters Heather Brown and Jennifer (Kevin) Petruzzello and eight grandchildren.
Ed Retired from Nynex after 34 years of service with them and the former New England Telephone. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for 48 years and was a lifetime member. He was a D.J. for many private events for more than 30 years, and was a bartender at the Elks Lodge in Murrells Inlet.
Most of all, “Mr. Ed” will be remembered at the New England Patriots No.1 fan.
A visitation was held Nov. 4 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
