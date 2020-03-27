MURRELLS INLET—Edith Rosabel Valasquez, 87, passed away at her home with family by her side on March 12.
She was a loving mother, wife, aunt, grandmother “GG,” and friend to all.
Born Dec. 14, 1932, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was daughter of late Rosebel and James Sanders.
She lived in Baltimore, Maryland, Coral Springs, Florida, and Murrells Inlet.
She enjoyed spending time with family and cat (Lilly Rose), watching grandchildren play sports, bowling, travel, cooking, card games and Bingo.
She was a top salesperson for World Gift Home Interiors in the 1970s.
She was predeceased by husband Louis Valasquez and daughter Carla Bundick.
She is survived by son Joe Valasquez (Cathy), Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter Sandra “Sam” Croland (Jamie); grandchildren Ali and Joey Valasquez (Charlotte) and Jake and Sidney Croland, Myrtle Beach; daughter-in-law Nikki Harter (Texas); son-in-law Paul Bundick (Maryland) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church with day and time to be announced.
At request of the family, memorial contributions in Edith’s name to Christian Academy, 291 Ronald McNair Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or Palmetto Mariners SC Chapter, 6001 S. Kings Highway, #45, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575).
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Garden City is in charge of arrangements.
