Edith Renee Doyle
Funeral services for Edith Renee Doyle, 61, will be held Dec. 22 at 11a.m. in Watson Funeral Services with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Doyle passed away Dec. 19 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 20, 1961 in Marlboro County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Leroy and Frances Lorene Harrington Haithcock.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Ellen Todd, Martha Price, Lillie Thompkins, JT Haithcock, JW Haithcock and Bo Pete Haithcock; and son-in-law, William Holt.
Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower beds, reading, going to the beach and collecting Barbie dolls. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Doyle is survived by her husband of forty-six years, James “Randy” Doyle; children, Amy Chapman (Jimmie) and Miranda Holt; siblings, Frances Poston (Buddy), Mattie Johnson (David) and Cathy Causey (Barry); grandchildren, William Chapman II, Autumn Chapman and Riley Chase Holt; her cat, Trey; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
