MYRTLE BEACH—Edith Ferrell Fortune went to be with the Lord on Oct. 10 at Embrace Hospice House.
Her granddaughter Jessica Fortune Johnson, husband Jesse, and son Chip Fortune were with her.
Edith was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Zannie M. Ferrell and Ida Merritt Ferrell.
She was a homemaker and the wife of the late Sidney C. Fortune Sr.
Edith loved flowers, the lake, making others smile, but most of all, she loved her Lord, family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is son Sidney “Chip” Fortune and wife Jane of Myrtle Beach, and daughters Joy Fortune of Charlotte and Ann Davis and husband, Tom of Belmont, North Carolina.
Grandchildren who will remember her funny spirit are Amy Fortune Gurd (husband Jason), Jessica Fortune Johnson (husband Jesse), Katie Davis Boulware (husband Daniel) and Andrew Davis.
Great grandchildren she enjoyed and was loved by are Dakota, Stephen, Molly, and Emily (Amy and Jason) and Leah, Nevy, Sydney and Grant (Jessica and Jesse).
A memorial service was held at St. Peter by the Lake Episcopal Church in Denver, North Carolina, on Oct.17, followed by burial and a reception.
Memorial can be made to Saint Peter by the Lake Episcopal Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest, was in charge of arrangements.
