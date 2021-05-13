Edgar A. Blanton
A Celebration of Life for Edgar A. Blanton, 87, will be held May 23 at 2 p.m. at the residence.
Mr. Blanton passed away May 10 at his residence after a brief illness.
Born in Gaffney, he was a son of the late Otis Bonner and Lilly Belle Parris Blanton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of the Charlotte Moose Lodge and had been employed and retired from Atlantic Cement Company and Vulcan Material Company.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Blanton; his parents; three brothers, Jack Blanton, Clarence Hugh Blanton and Charles Blanton; three sisters, Hazel McDaniel, Margaret Cudd and Lena Gallman.
Surviving are his loving wife, Margaret Lamont Blanton; two daughters, Sheri (Bob) Meyer and Cindy (Ike) Milam; grandchildren, Gary Bumgardner, Liz Bumgardner, Michelle (Matt) Moore and Kim Milam (Mike Hazel); great-grandchildren, Charlie Moore and Cassidee Moore; and his feline companion, Kitty.
