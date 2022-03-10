Eddie Dean Jordan
A graveside service for Eddie Dean Jordan, 54, will be held March 12 at 2 p.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with J.C. Gasque officiating.
Mr. Jordan passed away March 9.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Linda Jordan Floyd and the late Gene Autry Jordan.
He enjoyed life, racing and taking care of his dogs. Mr. Jordan also loved to talk to and call his family and friends on the phone.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his aunt and uncle, Sue and Earl Jordan; and many other aunts and uncles.
Surviving, in addition to his mother of Conway, are one brother, Ricky Gene Jordan of Conway; three aunts, Norma Jean Gasque of Conway, Elna Shelley of Loris, and Betty Hardee of Loris; three uncles, Edward Gasque (Jo) of the Mt. Olive Community, Larry Gasque of Aynor, and Chuck “Pete” Jordan of Marion; a dear cousin, Cathy Jordan Martin (Andy) of Conway; lifelong friends, Rex, George, Chris, Joey, Doug and Johnny; two beloved canine companions, Sam and Roscoe; and many other loving cousins and lifelong friends, who will miss him dearly.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
