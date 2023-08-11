Earline Virginia Rabon Anderson
Graveside services for Earline Virginia Rabon Anderson, 88, will be held Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor James Mew and R.J. Anderson officiating.
Mrs. Anderson passed away Aug. 10 at her home, a day after her birthday, surrounded by her loving children.
Born Aug. 9, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Stanley Tate and Brontee Rabon. Her parents died when she was very young, and Earline was raised by her mother’s sister, Vineta Rabon Hardee.
She was the widow of Robert Anderson Sr. Mrs. Anderson was also predeceased by a daughter, Virginia Cooper; a brother, Laverne Rabon; a sister, Ellene Brown; and Vineta’s two sons, who were like brothers to her, Junior Hardee and Ethel Hardee.
Mrs. Anderson was a longtime member of Valley Forge Baptist Church, and was a current member of Horry Church. She loved and cared for numerous children over the years.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her children, Robert “RJ” Anderson Jr. (Gail), Jo Ann Johnson (Bill) and Helen Gore (Ricky); son-in-law, Mack Junior Cooper (Shirley); seven grandchildren, Bryan Anderson (Stacie), Ginger Cooper, Jason Cooper (Brittany), Robin Crawford (Victor), Paul Johnson (Cassie), Heather Fogle (Blake) and Derek Gore; seventeen great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Allene Hardee and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A special thanks to Patriot Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 98, Aynor, SC 29511.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
