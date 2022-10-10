Earline Jordan Collins
FLORENCE-Funeral services for Earline Collins, 71, will be held Oct. 12 at 11a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Collins passed away Oct. 9 in MUSC Health in Florence.
Born Aug. 20, 1951 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late John Willis Jordan and Pearline Brown Jordan.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Collins; siblings, Dolan Jordan, Shelby Jean Smith, Leo “LW” Willis Jordan, Johnny O. Jordan, James Willis “JW” Jordan, Shirley Dean Collins, Nelma Jean Jordan and Verintine Jordan; and one grandson, Tyler Gaymon.
Earline was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family wholeheartedly and enjoyed going to town.
Ms. Collins is survived by one son, Tony J. Collins; two daughters, Deborah Tedder and Angela Odom (Randy); one sister, Sylvia Dean Jordan; seven grandchildren, Merideth Odom, Vincent Tedder, Brandon Tedder, Ashley Hudson, Brooke Odom (Shawn) and Tamra Parker (Cody); eleven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
watsonfuneralservices.com
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
