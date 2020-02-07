MYRTLE BEACH—Earl R. Taylor, formerly of Sewickley, Pennsylvania) was born Feb. 17, 1929, and went to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, after battling prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s.
He was preceded in death by parents William and Annabelle Taylor; sister Willamina Dick and his first wife of 37 years, Joan Chmay Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Whitney Woods Taylor; their children Eric (Cyndi), Jennifer (Guy Miller), Rebecca (Rich Stinson), Sydney (Rick Moyer), and Lindsay Satterfield; grandchildren Josh Taylor (Sabrina), Christopher Taylor, Jessica Gerhart, Jack Huffman, Cole Huffman, David Moyer (Hannah), Leslie Ferguson (Joe) and Samantha Moyer; five great-grandchildren’ sister-in-law Kendall Woods and brother-in-law Bill Woods.
Earl was born in Minneapolis and moved at 11 to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which he called home for 70 years before settling in South Carolina. He attended Fifth Avenue High School and it was there that he developed his passion for reading, love of the early jazz scene and anything having to do with history, particularly the Civil War.
Earl was thought of by many as the ultimate salesman, and in 1967, he founded his own sales rep business, Metals, Inc., selling steel, castings and forgings until he retired at 85.
Most importantly, Earl was a fervent believer in Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord and spoke boldly about his faith. He attended church regularly and served in numerous capacities. “You can never outgive God” was a motto that he would exemplify throughout his life. Known as Pop-Pop or Pee Paw to his grandchildren, he is remembered as loving and generous by them, always delivering a sense of humor, yet challenging each of them to do their best.
A service of celebration was held Jan. 30 in the Old Church at All Saints Church Pawleys Island.
Please make contributions to All Saints Church Pawleys Island.
