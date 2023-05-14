Earl Julian Allen
COLUMBIA-A memorial service for Earl Julian Allen, 82, of Columbia, will be held May 20 at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Highway 319, Aynor.
Mr. Allen passed away May 12.
He was born in Aynor and was a 1958 graduate of Aynor High School. He attended Oglethorpe University in Atlanta and the University of South Carolina where he received a bachelor degree in chemistry.
He was owner and president of Analytical Chemicals and Reagents, Inc., in North Augusta.
He served in numerous civic clubs throughout his career and volunteered in many roles at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.
A lover of outdoor sports, he spent much time playing both golf and tennis. He also coached several youth sports teams, including football, while his daughters cheered from the sidelines.
He often drove the cheerleaders in parades in his convertible. He also loved spending time with his family at their Surfside Beach home, “Allen House”. The family has many fond memories of beach trips, ski trips and other travels.
Upon retirement, Earl volunteered his spare time in the Heart Cath Unit at Providence Hospital in Columbia. He received several volunteer awards, including the Providence Hospital Volunteer of the Year award and several Touching Lives awards based on patient and family input.
Mr. Allen is survived by two daughters, Bethany Allen Narboni Parler (Edward) of Blythewood and Kimberly Allen Landrum (John) of Augusta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Julian Asbury Reynolds Narboni of Columbia; John Douglas Landrum Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., and Olivia Bennett Landrum of Atlanta, Ga.; former spouse, Janis Bethany James Allen of Murrells Inlet; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norton Evans and Cora Bell Reynolds Allen; his older brother, Bobby Norton Allen; and his identical twin brother, Carl James Allen.
All in attendance at the memorial service are invited to join the family for a luncheon in Earl’s honor immediately following the ceremony.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arangements.
