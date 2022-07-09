Earl Albert (Al) Dusenbury Jr.
A funeral service for Earl Albert "Al" Dusenbury Jr., 74, will be held July 11 at 3 p.m. in Union United Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. at the chuch.
Mr. Dusenbury passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness July 7.
Born Feb. 13, 1948, Al was a lifelong resident of Conway. He graduated from Conway High School in 1966 and from USC-Coastal Carolina College in 1968 with an associate’s degree in arts & sciences.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Al spent most of his adult years in the insurance industry, first as a sales and service agent and then as staff manager with Independent Life and later American General.
He earned the designation of Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow in 1989.
He was a three-time recipient of the Independent Life President’s Club Plaque, a two-time recipient of the Independent Life Sales Seminar Invitation for Outstanding Achievement, and a three-time recipient of the American General President’s Trophy Campaign. He served as both LUPAC chairman and LUTC chairman for the National Association of Life Underwriters.
Al spent many years enjoying outdoor activities, especially boating and fishing. Along with his wife Eloise, he participated in several Theatre of the Republic productions including Oklahoma and South Pacific.
He was a lifelong lover of music, especially the songs of Hank Williams and Elvis Presley.
He enjoyed playing guitar and singing and performing karaoke. He sang in the choir at his church Union United Methodist and enjoyed participating in the “Saturday Night Live” music events. He shared his love of music with his grandchildren, teaching them to play guitar. He also shared his music ministry in local nursing homes, bringing joy to the elderly.
Since 1972, Al was a member of Masonic Lodge Horry 381 and served as Worshipful Master in 1978. The funeral service will include Masonic Rites.
Al was predeceased by his parents Earl (1986) and Jean (2004) Dusenbury and his beloved wife of 52 years, Eloise Hendrick Dusenbury, who passed away nine months prior.
He is survived by his children, Mead Altman (Michael Barra) and Trey Dusenbury (Rebekah); brother, Andy Dusenbury (Kim); and sister, Susanne Priddy (Michael).
Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will cherish memories of their “Boppy”, include Edith Dusenbury (Chase Fuchs, Raymi and Rowynn), Keygan, Brennan and Hayden Altman, Wade Patterson and Drew Noungsri.
Other special family members include nieces and nephews, Patrick and Jonathan Dusenbury, Hannah McDonald, Beth Artz, Sandy Hendrick, Eric and Doug Hendrick, Ashley Walden; and honorary grand and great-grandchildren, Nicole Fuchs, Boone, Derrell, and Ella, and Angelo Fuchs.
Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 4491 U.S. 701 S. Conway, SC 29527, or give online to Remnants Church (https://www.remnantschurch.com/giving/).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.