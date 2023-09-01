E.R. “Eddie” Burriss Jr.
Funeral services for E.R. “Eddie” Burriss Jr., 63, will be held Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor. Burial will follow in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery on Hwy. 90.
Mr. Burriss passed away Aug. 31 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 22, 1959, he was a son of Pauline Lewis Burriss and the late E.R. Burriss Sr. In addition to his father, Mr. Eddie was predeceased by one grandson, Mason Barfield; and one brother, Dean Burriss.
He was the owner and operator of Rivertown Auction Company and former member of Salem United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. Mr. Eddie loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and auctioning, and he was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed working with the public buying, selling and trading all sorts of items.
Mr. Eddie is survived by his mother, Pauline Lewis Burriss; one daughter, Heather Price (Shane); one son, Blake Burris (Hayli); three grandchildren, Bryson Barfield, Blaine Barfield and Reed Burris; and one sister, Wanda Huggins (Jeff).
Visitation will be held Sept. 3, 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
Memorials can be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2376 Hwy 90 Conway, SC 29526. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Burriss family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.