Dudley LeRoy Gardiner, 84, passed away Nov. 2 at his home.
Born in Washington, D.C., he was a son of the late Dudley and Elizabeth Gardiner.
Mr. Gardiner graduated high school in 1953 in Suitland, Maryland.
He spent a brief time serving his country in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2005 from the Library of Congress after many years of dedicated service.
He was a volunteer fireman for many years in Maryland. He enjoyed fishing and never met a stranger that he could not sit down and talk with.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Gardiner, and brother Robert Gardiner.
Services will be held at a later date in Maryland.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
