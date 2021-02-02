Dorothy Lake Gause
LORIS-Graveside services for Dorothy Lake Gause, 93, will be held Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Gause passed away Jan. 30 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Dec. 29, 1927, in Jacksonville, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Washington Lake and the late Josephine Graham Lake. Mrs. Gause grew up in Chesterfield before making her way to Loris where she worked and retired from the S.C. Department of Social Services and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Randy Gause and his wife Judy of Loris and Kevin Gause and his wife Robin of Wilmington, N.C.; five loving grandchildren, Kelli Norman and her husband “Rat”, Ryan Gause and his wife Brooke, Rhonda Nealey, Emma Gause and Jackson Gause; three great-grandchildren, Ashton Norman, Alex Norman and Asher Gause; and her loyal companion “Rosie”.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gause was predeceased by her husband, F.C. Gause Jr.; and her sister, Eulalie Buff.
The family requests that all those in attendance please wear a mask and social distance in accordance with DHEC recommendations.
Please sign Mrs. Gause’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
