John Winkle Wilson III, M.D.
John Winkle Wilson III, M.D., 66, of Conway, died Nov. 26 in Conway Medical Center.
Born in Durham, N.C., on May 17, 1956, he was the first of four sons born to Dr. John Winkle Wilson Jr. and Mary Wilson Lamond Wilson. He and his brothers were raised in Conway as members of Kingston Presbyterian Church and they graduated from Conway High School. After graduating from Clemson University (1978), where he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi academic honor society and the Medical University of South Carolina (1986), where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society, he served many patients as an internal medicine physician in Conway.
In his leisure time, he loved exploring the outdoors through activities like birdwatching, botany, hiking, snow-skiing, whitewater rafting, kayaking the Chattooga River, and canoeing, boating, skiing and kayaking on the Waccamaw River with his friends and family. When not on outdoor adventures he enjoyed writing poetry and other short pieces.
Survivors include his parents, Dr. and Mrs. John W. Wilson Jr.; his children, Austin Wilson and Martha Wilson; his brothers, Scott Wilson, Mark Wilson and Brett Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
