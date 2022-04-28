Dr. Jeffrey Paul Campbell

A funeral service for Dr. Jeffrey Paul Campbell, 59, will be held April 30 at 1 p.m. in Hyde Park Baptist Church, 301 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., with the Rev. Chris Smith and the Rev. Jeff Blackburn officiating.

Dr. Campbell, of N. Myrtle Beach, passed away April 25. Born in Rock Hill Oct. 14, 1962 to the late George and Myrtle Winn Campbell.

Jeff was an extremely Godly man of profound intelligence and caring for others.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Wilson Campbell of the home; two sons, Collin Campbell of Roxboro, N.C., and Boone Campbell of the home; two daughters, Emma Grace Campbell and Katie Beth Campbell of the home; a sister, Jane Tackett and her husband Al of Blythewood; and a whole host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

Dr. Campbell was a longtime member of the UNC Health Southeastern Medical Staff and ex officio member of the UNC Health Southeastern Board of Trustees.

He owns the private practice of Campbell Ear, Nose, and Throat, LLC, in Lumberton. He graduated summa cum laude from North Carolina State University in chemical engineering prior to graduating with honors from the UNC School of Medicine.

He completed his residency in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at UNC School of Medicine and a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in Birmingham, Ala. He was double board-certified in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery. He was also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

The family will receive friends and loved ones prior to the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Hyde Park Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.FloydMortuary.net.