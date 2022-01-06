Dr. George Carlington Simmons
Dr. George Carlington Simmons, 100, a renowned classical scholar, died in Conway Dec. 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Dr. Simmons was born Sept. 4, 1921 in St. Lucy, Barbados, where he lived until 1941. He graduated from Caribbean Union College in Trinidad in 1945. He continued his education in the United States and England obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Andrews University in Michigan in 1951; a master’s degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., in 1953; a diploma in education from St. Andrews University in Scotland in 1960; and a PhD in education from Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., in 1963.
The academic life of Dr. Simmons spanned more than 60 years and extended across the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. He lectured in Canada, Germany, Romania and Britain, and his prolific writings and book reviews were published in scholarly peer-review journals. He held academic and professorship positions at the State University of New York (SUNY) Cortland and Brockport and the University of Rochester.
He retired from SUNY Brockport in 1985. He served ten years (1990-2000) on the NY State Board of Professional Medical Conduct. He was a member of numerous civic organizations, including The George C. Simmons Counseling and Support Center, which was named in his honor.
Dr. Simmons and his late wife, Dr. Esther Ward Simmons, completed two books including a collection of his essays, and The History of Bowie State University: 1865-2005. He served the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) from 2003-2004 while they searched for a president. His greatest legacy was the creation and funding of the George C. Simmons Book Collection at USC. In addition, he established an Annual Lecture Series there since 2002 bringing distinguished international speakers to participate.
Proficient in classical Greek, Latin and Spanish, Dr. Simmons was an extensive world traveler, bibliophile, expert gardener, beloved teacher, a mentor to hundreds of individuals worldwide, lover of classical music, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Dr. Simmons was predeceased by his wife, Dr. Esther Ward Simmons, and is survived by his daughter, Cheryl G. Simmons; son, George W. Simmons (Amy); brother, E. Martin Simmons (June); granddaughter, Brooke Simmons; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donations may be made to: The George C. Simmons Counseling and Support Center, Baden Street Settlement, Rochester, NY.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
