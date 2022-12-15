Dr. G. Philip Hillen
CHARLOTTE, N.C.-Dr. G. Philip Hillen, 81, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 8.
Born Jan. 26, 1941 in New Albany, Ind., he was a son of the late Marion Conner Hillen and George Philip Hillen.
Phil graduated from Hampden Sydney College in 1963 and attended Medical School at the University of Virginia, graduating in 1967. After graduating he relocated to Salt Lake City and was an intern and general surgery resident at LDS Hospital from 1967-1970.
He joined the US Army and was honorably discharged as a Major in 1972.
After his discharge, he attended and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University in 1975.
He relocated to Conway and opened his practice in ophthalmology from which he retired in 2001.
Phil is survived by his wife Becky of Charlotte; his son, Carter G. Hillen and his wife Courtney and their children, Conner, Sara and Ada of Chapin; his son, Brian R. Hillen and his wife Melissa and their children, Bailey and Davis of Mt. Pleasant.
Also surviving are his brother Steve and his wife Patsy of Lancaster; sister, Margaret Cato and her husband Bob of Kinston, N.C.; and his nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his friend and caregiver, John Williams and the staff of The Sanctuary at Stonehaven for their love and support.
A celebration of Phil’s life will be held with the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in memory of Phil to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, Second Floor, New York, NY 10001 or www.psp.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; Call (704) 641-7606. Online condolences may be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
