Dr. Frank J. Ferrari
A Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Frank J. Ferrari, 75, will be celebrated in St. James Catholic Church in Conway March 9 at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Oscar Borda.
Dr. Frank J. Ferrari passed away peacefully March 2 in his Conway home surrounded by family and his loyal companion, Daphne his dog.
Frank was born in Danville, Pa., to Frank and Frances (Andrewjeski) Ferrari July 10, 1946. Frank leaves behind a legacy of learning, love and laughter.
Frank grew up in Mt. Carmel, Pa., where he made many lifelong friends, nurtured in Catholic faith at Mother of Consolidation Church and grade school. He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1964 and went on to attend Bloomsburg State Teachers College receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1968, which launched his career in education. Frank’s first teaching job was at Bangor Area High School. Then in the 1970s he took a position at Danville Area High School. He and his wife of 54 years, Suzanne (Jepko) Ferrari, raised their four daughters in Danville, Pa., where he spent most of his career teaching business education classes, moving on to being one of the first computer teachers in the area in the early 1980s.
During his career Frank taught at Susquehanna University and Penn State extension campuses as well. In the late 1980s Frank took a position as an administrator for the Danville Area School District. While in Danville, Frank sat on several civic boards and committees including the United Way and the Danville Area Community Center building and planning committee and was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. After receiving his doctorate in education from Penn State University, Dr. Ferrari moved to the Lehigh Valley to be a part of the executive staff at the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit.
Frank loved every aspect of education, which helped propel him into the position of executive director CLIU from which he retired in 2006. Frank’s career held many accolades and accomplishments.
After retirement, Frank moved back to his hometown of Mt. Carmel where he sat on several committees throughout the community. He tirelessly restored his 1800s home on Hickory & East Avenue, feeding one of his passions of working with his hands. He was proud of his heritage and his PA Coal Region foundation.
In addition to working with his hands he spent free time gardening, “tinkering” and enjoying the outdoors. The woods, fields and streams of the communities in which he lived played a huge role in Frank’s life. He always had a hunting or fishing tale to tell. He taught his daughters and nephews how to hunt, fish and respect nature as he shared his passion for the outdoors.
Frank was most proud of his family; words cannot describe Frank’s love for his wife and daughters. His life was blessed with a large extended family with which he enjoyed, on numerous occasions, celebrating life and the blessings it brought to them. Frank was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Those who knew Frank knew of his belly laughter, generosity and his even temperament. He loved to laugh and crack a joke. There were always smiles when you were with him whether in the classroom, boardroom or at a family event. He spread his vigor for life through laughter.
Frank is survived by his wife, Suzanne Ferrari; daughters; DottieLynn Maierhofer of Lafayette, Colo., Tim, Sondra Voss of Georgetown, Greg, Petrina Bartel of Conway and Allanna Ferrari of Conway and Kelley Green; seven grandchildren, Samantha Maierhofer, Matthew Maierhofer, Elizabeth Maierhofer, Madeleine Parker, Trip Parker, Avery Ferrari-Green and Brayden Ferrari-Green. He leaves behind three sisters, Marion Zarko of Elysburg, Pa., Sylvia Trione of Mt. Carmel, Pa., and Kathleen Hynoski of Elysburg, Pa., along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is planned for the evening March 11 in Lucas Funeral Home. A Catholic Mass will be held in Divine Redeemer Catholic Church March 12, followed by his burial at All Saints Cemetery in Pennsylvania.
Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway will be overseeing the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill 60601 or via their website www.act.alz.org
