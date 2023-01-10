Dr. Francis Leonard Nye
A celebration of the life of Dr. Francis Leonard Nye will be held Feb. 25 in Murrells Inlet (Sunnyside Avenue) at 11 a.m. followed by a reception.
Dr. Nye of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away Dec.18, 2022, at the age of 84.
Francis “Frank” was born in Conway June 16, 1938, the son of David Sherwood Nye Sr. and Anne Alice Louise McMillan Nye.
Frank was a 1956 honor graduate of Conway High School. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College (where he was a member of the 1959 College Bowl), Frank received the coveted Southern Fellowship, which allowed him the opportunity to study in his chosen field for three years.
Frank graduated from the University of North Carolina with a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in English. Additionally, he had the honor of studying at The Sorbonne in Paris. While there, he traveled extensively, experiencing Europe to the fullest. Frank was an English professor at the University of Richmond, the University of Minnesota and Bradford College. After retiring from his career as an English professor, Frank moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2002.
Frank was a Francophile, and his study in France shaped much of who he became as a person and scholar. He loved books, collected them (some first editions), read them, and discussed them in great detail with his friends. Not only did he love music, but he also possessed vast music knowledge. Frank avidly collected CDs, attended concerts and operas, and talked enthusiastically about what he heard. Frank enjoyed movies and live theatre, particularly foreign, off-beat movies. Having a love for travel, he met and made friends all over the world, maintaining many dear and treasured friendships as long as he lived.
Possessing the gift of hospitality, Frank was a gracious host, whose home was always open to visitors. Frank loved cooking and eating good food, particularly that of the Lowcountry, but he was a champion of ethnic food from all over the world. Frank was enthusiastic about finding great restaurants and sharing long decadent dinners with friends. Always a gracious host, he loved showing his guests the many attractions of Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas.
Frank dealt with various health issues for quite some time, but he always weathered them and kept a positive outlook.
Frank is survived by his only sister, Mary Lou Holley; nieces, Ruth Anne Nye Sanford, Louise Holley Bishop, Kathryn Holley Pennington, Donna Holley Scotten, Laura Holley Hall and Sheryl Holley Wells; and nephew, David S. Nye III. Additionally, he leaves behind many dear friends who will sincerely miss him.
Frank was predeceased by his parents; his brother, David S. Nye Jr. (Jimmie); his nephew, Edgar E. Holley Jr.; and his niece, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Nye Zirkle.
Please RSVP to David (realtor@sccoast.net) if you plan to attend the reception on Feb. 25.
