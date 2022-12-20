Dr. Eston E. Williams
LORIS-Funeral services for Dr. Eston E. Williams, 85, will be held Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Timothy A. Osment officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service in Loris, until 6 p.m.
Burial will be held Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Swansea.
Dr. Williams passed away Dec. 17.
He was born in Charlotte, N.C., and grew up in Orangeburg, a son of the late Eston Ernest and Pearl Wolfe Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Cotton Williams; three daughters, Cynthia Williams Hardwick, Mary Amy Williams, Sarah Williams Miller and her husband Thomas Wayne Miller; four granddaughters, Cynthia Madison Hardwick, Mary Megan Hardwick, Lauren Megan Miller and Audrey Ruth Miller; one brother, Hamilton Wayne Williams and his wife Dorothy Cotton Williams; one sister in-law, Linda Cotton Paul and her husband, the late James W. Paul.
Dr. Williams practiced family medicine in Loris and coastal South and North Carolina for more than 59 years and was affiliated with numerous hospitals. He served as chief of staff for Loris Community Hospital and was the chairman of the Credentials Committee. He also was a diplomat for the American Academy of Family Physicians and served as medical director for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Dr. Williams graduated from the Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine with his medical degree in 1963 and received his master’s degree from the University of South Carolina in 1959.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 5435 Main St., Loris, S.C., 29569.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
