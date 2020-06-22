MYRTLE BEACH—Dr. Carl J. Records, 102, passed away June 9 with his wife by his side.
Born March 26, 1918, in Edinburg, Indiana, he was the son of the late James and Edna Goble Records.
Dr. Records was raised like a typical farm boy; he milked cows, gathered eggs, and planted and harvested crops.
He graduated from Edinburgh High School, where he was the oldest living member.
Dr. Records then graduated from Franklin College and Hanaman Medical School, where he received his M.D. in general and homeopathic medicine. His internship was at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
On Feb. 12, 1943, he married Alma Souder, and together they raised one daughter, Martha, who was born Aug. 30, 1956.
Dr. Records served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He spent two and half years in France, Germany and Austria. He was discharged with the rank of captain.
After his discharge, he was a resident physician at Women's Homeopathic Hospital in Philadelphia.
In 1948, he moved to Cape May, New Jersey, and started his private practice. In 1964, he was the Cape May county physician and beginning in 1968, he served as the county medical examiner for 10 years.
Dr. Records was an active member of the Rotary Club for 50 years, and he holds the title of perfect attendance for all of those years. He belonged to the Cape May Rotary of Cape May, the Mid Jersey Cape Rotary in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, the Carolina Forest Sunrise Rotary in Conway and the Conway Rotary in Conway.
On Nov. 25, 1979, he married Helen Wimer. He enjoyed cruising and they traveled extensively.
After 50 years of practice, he retired from the medical profession and moved to South Carolina, where he became an avid golfer. On three occasions, he made a hole-in-one.
Dr. Records joined First Baptist Church in Conway, where he was a member of the Angler Sunday School Class.
Along with his parents, Dr. Records was predeceased by his first wife, Alma Mae Souder Records; brothers Neil and Richard Records and stepdaughter Karen Glazier.
He is survived by wife, Helen June Records; daughter Martha Heathcoate and husband Jade of Myrtle Beach; sister Kathleen Smith; stepson Robert Eugene Glazier and wife Kathleen of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandchildren Marina Adams and husband, Kit, Heather Karst, Robert Eugene Glazier Jr., Laura Landry and husband Roger and Sarah Smith and husband Graig and great-grandchildren Isabelle Karst, Killian Adams, R.J. Landry, Eva Smith and Liam Landry.
Memorial services were held June 15 at First Baptist Church in Conway with the Revs. Rocky Taylor and Brian Hoffman officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 603 Elm Street Conway, SC 29526 ,or to the Conway Rotary Club, 1515 Mill Pond Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
