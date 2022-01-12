Douglas Scott Wallace
GRESHAM-A graveside service for Douglas Scott Wallace, 30, will be held Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. in Old Neck Cemetery in Gresham.
Douglas passed away at his home Jan. 9.
Born May 20, 1991 in Myrtle Beach, Douglas was the son of Terry Wallace and the late Joseph Thomas Wallace Jr. Douglas was a very talented and creative artist who also enjoyed working as a barista. His other talents included quilting, crocheting, working with flowers and gardening.
Survivors include his mother, Terry Wallace; his sister, Natalie Marie Wallace and her boyfriend Antwoine Langley; and his twin brother, Daniel Wallace and his fiancé Mandy Walters; his maternal grandparents, Donald and Edna Douglas; his aunts, Donna Holden (Larry), Gail Hughes (fiancé Bradley Wunderlich), Peggy Lambe (David); his nieces and nephews, Wesson Scott Walters, Shelby Ruth Dennis, Madelyn Rose Wallace, Marley Daenerys Tomecko and Joseph Garrison Wallace; and his cousins, Amanda Joy Douglas, Laura Jean Holden and Haley Hill.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel Jan. 13 from 11 a.m.-noon.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
