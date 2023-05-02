Douglas Jacque Wood

Douglas Jacque Wood, 84, passed away April 27 at his residence.

Born Nov. 2, 1938 in Oneida, NY, he was a son of the late DeAlton and Doris Wood.

He was also predeceased by his brother, Grant Wood.

Douglas was a US Army veteran who enjoyed traveling in his spare time.

Mr. Wood is survived by his siblings, Wayne Wood (Rita) and Judith Markes; several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family. 

