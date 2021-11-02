Doug Cox

LORIS-Graveside services for Doug Cox, 79, will be held Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Fred Holmes officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Mr. Cox passed away Nov. 1 at his home.

Born on June 16, 1942 in Loris, he was the son of the late O.V. Cox Sr., and the late Inez Mincey Cox. Mr. Cox served his country with courage and honor in the US Army. After the Army, he worked as a farmer until his retirement and was a longtime active member of Glendale Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Diane H. Cox of the home; two daughters, Karen Cox Jordan and her husband Deno of Loris, and Crystal Cox Houston and her husband Dylan of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Tori Jordan Hord and her husband Evan, Kaylee Alexis Jordan, D.J. Houston, and Claire Houston; two great-grandchildren, Solomon Hord and Deacon Hord; one brother, Terry Cox of Loris; and two sisters, Diane Bennett and her husband Ralph of Roebuck and Shelby Jean Plemmons of Spartanburg.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cox was predeceased by five brothers, O.V. Cox Jr., Wilbur Cox, Bill Cox, Frank Cox and Ed Cox; and one sister, Carolyn Cox Royals.

Please sign Mr. Cox’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.