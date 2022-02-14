Doucilia “Doucie” Panella
A Mass of Christian Burial for Doucilia “Doucie” Panella, 90, will be celebrated Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Oscar Borda. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Panella, widow of Thomas Panella Sr., passed away at her home Feb. 11.
Born June 24, 1931 in New Bedford, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Caron and the late Elise B. Caron. Mrs. Panella’s loving influence was shared with countless students during her thirty-year career with New Brunswick Elementary School, and she was a faithful parishioner of St. James Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who cherished time spent with her family. Doucie was a member of the Red Hats, the St. James faith sharing groups and several area card-playing groups.
Her bubbly personality and quick wit kept her many friends constantly in stitches. Her love of others was exceeded only by her generosity.
Survivors include her children, Donald Panella and his wife Dorothy, Caryn D’Jang, and Thomas Panella Jr. and his wife Brenda; her grandchildren, Donny Panella and Dana Panella; her great-grandchildren, Kadence Panella and Bentley Panella; her sister, Jeannette Pelletier; her personal caregiver, Angela Miller and her baby Sydney; her surrogate grandson, Patrick Michael Ott; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Panella was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Caron and Donald Caron.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel Feb. 15 from 4 p.m-6 p.m.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
