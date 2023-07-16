Dottie Thompson Lee
Funeral services for Dottie Thompson Lee, 86, will be held July 19 at noon in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Pastor Allen Goodman. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Lee, widower of Norman Lee, passed away peacefully July 14 in Oak View Health and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 18, 1937, she and her beloved twin sister, Scottie, were the daughters of William Eddie Thompson and Emma Benton Thompson.
She married Rabon Sanders in January 1957 and remained married to him until 1977. She married Norman Lee on March 5, 1983 and remained married to him until his death in July 2020.
During her life Dottie had two children, Deborah Lynn Sanders Dorries and Jeffrey Lavern Sanders. Upon her marriage to Norman she lovingly accepted his four children, Kevin, Gail, Sonya and Kay and loved them as her own. There were no “stepchildren” in the Lee home.
Dottie was one of thirteen children born to Eddie and Emma, seven girls and six boys. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Viola Hazelton, Emilyn Dew, Robert Thompson, infant brother Richard Thompson, Edward Thompson, Leroy Thompson and W.E. Thompson.
Survivors include Scottie Goude, Dorothy Baker, David Thompson, Audrey Giles and Pauline Pyle. Dottie’s surviving children are Deborah “Susie” Dorries and husband Bobby of Valliant, Okla., Jeffrey Lavern Sanders and wife Denise of Omaha, Neb., Gail Harrelson and husband Keith of Conway, Sonya Prince and husband Dean of Goodlettville, Tenn., Kay Bennett and husband Chris of Elmwood, Tenn., and Kevin Lee of Belize City, Belize.
Dottie’s cherished grandchildren are Kaprica Holleman, Bob Dorries II and wife Santanna, Sara and Chris Vestal, Melinda and Dusty Tindall, Mary and Kyle Vernich, Rachel Prince, Allison and Gracie Lee, and Melanie and Alexa Lee. Her great-grandchildren are Kaeli, Tristan and Trevor Holleman and Myrakle Dorries.
Dottie also leaves behind her cherished friends, Betty and Joe Benton, who have always been a part of her family. She had a beautiful smile and personality that endeared her to everyone she met, and she leaves behind a host of those friends who will miss her. Dottie loved life, adored her family and worshipped her Lord.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Free Welcome Free Will Baptist Church, 645 Four Mile Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
