Dottie Skipper Calder
Funeral services for Dottie Skipper Calder, 87, will be held Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel, 606 Beaty St., Conway. Burial will follow in Free Worship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery at 5205 Hampton Road in Conway.
Mrs. Calder passed away Jan. 10 at her home in Conway, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 28, 1934 in Conway, she was raised in the Juniper Bay section of Horry County, the daughter of the late George H. and Lula S. Skipper.
After graduating in 1951 from Conway High School, she married Lamar Calder and began life as a Marine Corps wife. Upon Lamar’s retirement from the military, the family settled in Conway where she and Lamar began a career as owners and operators of PCW Appliance Sales and Service in Myrtle Beach.
Dottie was a member of North Conway Baptist Church and the Winsome Sunday School Class. She adored her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Calder (Janet); a daughter, Michelle Sanders (Ford); and a son-in-law, Jerry Britt.
Seven grandchildren also survive, including Jarrett Calder (Marion), Joshua Calder, Jennifer Calder, Jeremy Britt, Marybeth Flack (Ben), Jonathan Britt (Rachel) and Jacob Sanders, along with great-grandchildren, Brantley Flack and Braelyn Flack; her sisters, Lou Culler and Ethel Davis (Bobby); a sister-in-law, Pat Skipper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dottie was predeceased by her husband; a daughter, Gayle Calder Britt; and siblings, Ruby Godwin (Mack), Dock Skipper (Clarice), Kelly Skipper, Oliver Skipper (Gladys), George Skipper and Carrie Best.
Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation using the direct link https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/DottieCalder or by mail at Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Ste. 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.