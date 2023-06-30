Doshia Skipper James Mincey Bodenhamer
Funeral services for Doshia Skipper James Mincey Bodenhamer, 92, were held June 24 in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. David Stevens officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Doshia passed away June 20 surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 24, 1930 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Addaline Jordan Skipper. Mrs. Doshia was the oldest member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. She was the true matriarch of her family. She worked as a farmer, a housewife and a seamstress, who made all of her children's clothes. She also enjoyed quilting.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Doshia was predeceased by her stepmother, Roena Skipper; her first husband, A.L. James; second husband, James Mincey; third husband, John Bodenhamer; 13 siblings, Arthur Skipper, Myrdie West, Oralee Johnson, Sadie Jordan, James Skipper, Betty Sellers, Lonnie Skipper, Minnie Wilson, Roberta Graham, Frances Wood, Frosty Skipper, John Skipper and Bobby Skipper; and her son-in-law, Ledon Goude.
Surviving are six children, Helen Johnson (Ronnie), Diane Goude, Judy Johnson (Joey), Gail Hucks (Terry), Sandra Day (Jimmy) and Andy James; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Earl Skipper, Noah Skipper, Geneva Nesbit and Sarah Harriet Singleton.
Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church or the Gideon's International.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
